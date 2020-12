Protests Erupt as South Korea’s Most Notorious Rapist Walks Free Saturday, 12 December 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Cho Doo-soon served 12 years in prison for raping an 8-year-old girl. His case has led the national legislature to create new rules for sex offenders released from prison. 👓 View full article

