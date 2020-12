You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Can’t build new century with old laws’: PM Modi amid farmer protests



Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the importance of bringing reforms. PM said laws useful for the previous century are a burden for the next century. PM said earlier reforms were carried out.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:57 Published 5 days ago UPA did exactly what Modi-led govt doing for reforms in farm sector: RS Prasad



Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on December 07 said that During UPA tenure did exactly what Modi-led govt doing for reforms in farm sector. "Opposition parties have jumped into the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35 Published 5 days ago In 2019 poll manifesto, Congress promised to repeal APMC Act: RS Prasad



Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on December 07 slammed Congress for 'politicising' farmers' protests and said that in 2019 election manifesto, Congress promised to repeal APMC Act.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:28 Published 5 days ago