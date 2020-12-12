California to bring antitrust lawsuit against Google

Google Plans to Sidestep Egypt by Running New Cable Over Israel



MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA — Because of political conflicts in the Middle East, almost all of the Internet traffic between Europe and India currently goes through the region's one relatively neutral.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:01 Published 2 weeks ago

Group of 165 Google critics call for EU action



A group of 165 companies and industry bodies has called on EU antitrust enforcers to take a tougher line against Google, saying the U.S. tech giant unfairly favours its own services on its web.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:14 Published on November 12, 2020