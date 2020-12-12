Global  
 

Ruhollah Zam: Iran executes journalist accused of fanning unrest

BBC News Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Ruhollah Zam ran a site that Iran accuses of inciting the nationwide protests of 2017-18.
