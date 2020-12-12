Global  
 

Second US inmate executed in two days as Trump administration proceeds with federal executions

SBS Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Outgoing US presidents have traditionally suspended federal executions during the transition period, but the Trump administration has announced six between November and January.
You Might Like


