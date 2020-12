Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal hit fifties in Pink Ball warm-up against Australia A Saturday, 12 December 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill starred in Sydney Pink Ball warm-up with fifties, with Shubman making up for the failure in Drummoyne Oval. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like