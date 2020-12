The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday (December 12, 2020) announced that the Indian batsman Rohit Sharma has cleared his fitness test...

Difference in Australia and India's experience with pink ball is night and day Virat Kohli may be missing only Rohit Sharma and perhaps Ishant Sharma of his first-choice troops, but even their presence wouldn’t make up for the team's lack...

The Age 6 hours ago