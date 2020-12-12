Hong Kong’s Jimmy Lai denied bail as Pompeo tweets support
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The media tycoon faces a charge of collusion with foreign elements to endanger national security, apparently for tweets he made and interviews or commentaries he did with foreign media.
