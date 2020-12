You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Australia-China tension escalates over trade tariffs, fake images



War of words – Al Jazeera follow the escalating diplomatic and trade dispute between China and Australia. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:11 Published 1 week ago Australian farmers brace for China ban, eye new markets



Relations between Australia and its biggest trade partner China have been deteriorating for months - with bans and tariffs threatening billions of dollars worth of exports. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:33 Published 3 weeks ago Japan, Australia Agree in Principle to Security Agreement



TOKYO — Chinese state media lashed out against Japan and Australia last week over their "confrontational" new defense pact and said the two countries would "pay a corresponding price" if it threatens.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 03:17 Published 3 weeks ago