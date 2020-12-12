EU trade deal standoff: 'Irresponsible' threat to deploy Navy ships criticised
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has been accused of "irresponsible" behaviour akin to an "English nationalist" after Royal Navy gunboats were readied to patrol UK waters to prevent illegal fishing in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
