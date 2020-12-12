Global  
 

EU trade deal standoff: 'Irresponsible' threat to deploy Navy ships criticised

Sky News Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has been accused of "irresponsible" behaviour akin to an "English nationalist" after Royal Navy gunboats were readied to patrol UK waters to prevent illegal fishing in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
