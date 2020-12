India vs Australia A: Pant and Vihari's centuries help India take the day Saturday, 12 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Hanuma Vihari's steady knock and Rishabh Pant's counter-attack led the way for India after Shubman Gill and Mayank smash half-centuries 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like