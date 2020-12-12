Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump stood no chance in front of a conservative Supreme Court. Here's why.

USATODAY.com Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Ex-judge: "No one should be surprised that the justices, like the Trump-appointed lower court judges in all these elected cases, followed the law."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: President Trump's Campaign Joining Case Before Supreme Court Challenging Election Results In Pennsylvania, Other States

President Trump's Campaign Joining Case Before Supreme Court Challenging Election Results In Pennsylvania, Other States 00:38

 President Donald Trump's campaign is joining an improbable case before the Supreme Court challenging election results in Pennsylvania and other states that he lost as he tries to look past the justices' rejection of a last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Senator Mark Warner on India-US ties, China, Pakistan & Kashmir #HTLS2020 [Video]

Senator Mark Warner on India-US ties, China, Pakistan & Kashmir #HTLS2020

US Senator Mark Warner participated in the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He slammed Trump’s refusal to concede and said that the issue has tarnished US’ image globally. He also spoke about how India-US ties are likely to change under the Biden administration. He also made a strong pitch for countering China’s ‘authoritarian capitalism’ model and called for like minded democracies to collaborate. Senator Warner also spoke on issues like Kashmir, CAA and terrorism emanating out of Pakistan. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 29:37Published

Trump lashes out at Supreme Court over rejected bid to overturn election results

 President Trump is lashing out at the Supreme Court after it rejected his latest effort to overturn the results of the presidential election in a 7-2 vote. The..
CBS News

Eye Opener: FDA approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

 The FDA has officially given the green light for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, with millions of doses readying to ship nationwide. Also, the Supreme Court rejected..
CBS News

Wisconsin Supreme Court meeting in rare Saturday session for Trump case

 The high court agreed to take the case at President Trump's urgent request Friday.
CBS News

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

US Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory [Video]

US Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory

The US Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 00:50Published

Today in History for December 12th

 A divided U.S. Supreme Court halts the presidential recount in Florida, effectively making Republican George W. Bush the winner. (Dec. 12)
 
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

CBS4's Jim DeFede On U.S. Supreme Court's Decision On Texas Lawsuit [Video]

CBS4's Jim DeFede On U.S. Supreme Court's Decision On Texas Lawsuit

CBS4's Jim DeFede talks about Friday's Supreme Court decision on shutting down President Trump's attempt to overturn November's election results.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 05:22Published
Supreme Court Rejects Texas Lawsuit Against Election Results In 4 Battleground States [Video]

Supreme Court Rejects Texas Lawsuit Against Election Results In 4 Battleground States

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit brought forth by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:43Published
President-Elect Biden Introduced Nominees, President Trump Hopeful Supreme Court Blocks Votes In States Biden Won [Video]

President-Elect Biden Introduced Nominees, President Trump Hopeful Supreme Court Blocks Votes In States Biden Won

CBS4's Natalie Brand shares the latest details on the presidential transition with Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:05Published