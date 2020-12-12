Global  
 

AstraZeneca to buy Alexion for $39 billion to expand in immunology

Hindu Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The British company said the boards of both companies had approved the deal which, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
