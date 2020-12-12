Global  
 

Nigeria school attack: Hundreds missing after gunmen attack building in Katsina

BBC News Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Gunmen on motorbikes raid a boarding school, home to some 800 boys, in north-western Katsina state.
Changing the perception of magic in Nigeria [Video]

Changing the perception of magic in Nigeria

Magician Stanley Itoya, whose stage name is Felven Brain, uses his array of sleight of hand tricks to entertain crowds. The 24-year-old began using social media to perform card tricks, hypnosis and stage magic. He hopes to change the negative perception of magic in Nigeria through his performances.

Nigeria-Boko Haram: Prosecutor urges ICC inquiry into war crimes

 The decision follows a decade-long investigation into the conflict with Boko Haram militants.
Second COVID-19 wave hits South Africa; activists demand justice for Nigerian protesters

 A recent spike in COVID-19 infections has pushed South Africa into its second wave. Also, a number of prominent international activists and celebrities have..
BLM co-founder demands justice in Nigeria [Video]

BLM co-founder demands justice in Nigeria

Celebrities and activists have signed an open letter demanding Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari hold security personnel account for the alleged shooting of protesters. Lauren Anthony has more.

