Countries must declare states of 'climate emergency': UN chief tells world leaders
Saturday, 12 December 2020 () World leaders should declare states of "climate emergency" in their countries to spur action to avoid catastrophic global warming, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in opening remarks to a climate summit on Saturday.
World leaders have failed to deliver on the promises of the Paris Agreement on climate change, said Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in a video marking the five-year anniversary of the landmark accord signed by 196 countries.