Countries must declare states of 'climate emergency': UN chief tells world leaders

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 2020’s Most Generous Countries in the World Revealed



2020 challenged us in more ways that we could ever imagine, but as tough as it's been it was a great year to show solidarity and generosity. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:23 Published 1 day ago 5 Treats Children Leave for Santa Around the World



In the United States, it is customary to leave milk and cookies for Santa Claus, But these countries around the world have different traditions. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published 1 day ago The race to a zero-emission world starts now | António Guterres



"If we don't act now on climate change, this coming century may be one of humanity's last," says António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations. As the world recovers from the COVID-19.. Credit: TED Duration: 05:17 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources UN urges world leaders to declare 'climate emergency' United Nations chief Antonio Guterres described the situation as "dramatic" and urged countries to take drastic action. A virtual conference is taking place to...

Deutsche Welle 55 minutes ago



