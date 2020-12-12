Global  
 

Countries must declare states of 'climate emergency': UN chief tells world leaders

The Age Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
World leaders should declare states of "climate emergency" in their countries to spur action to avoid catastrophic global warming, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in opening remarks to a climate summit on Saturday.
