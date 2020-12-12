Global  
 

Promoted Stuttgart thrash Dortmund in Bundesliga

BBC News Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Borussia Dortmund lose further ground in the Bundesliga title race as they are beaten heavily at home by promoted side Stuttgart.
