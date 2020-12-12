Thousands of Trump supporters rally in DC before Electoral College vote
As many as 15,000 Trump supporters are expected to gather Saturday to protest "voter fraud" and demand "election integrity" in the 2020 presidential election.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump rails against Barr, Kemp, other Republicans over election loss ahead of Army-Navy gameThe president spends a Saturday tweeting grievances, commiserating with supporters, attacking fellow Republicans, and watching the Army-Navy game.
USATODAY.com
In Trying for a Diverse Administration, Biden Finds One Group’s Gain is Another’s LossThe pressure on the Democratic president-elect is intense, even as his efforts to ensure ethnic and gender diversity already go far beyond those of President..
NYTimes.com
Twitter briefly restricts Trump’s disputed election tweetsIllustration by Alex Castro
It looked like Twitter was adding further restrictions to President Trump’s Twitter account on Saturday, as some users..
The Verge
Electoral college Set of electors who are selected to elect a candidate to a particular office
Trump lashes out at Supreme Court over rejected bid to overturn election resultsPresident Trump is lashing out at the Supreme Court after it rejected his latest effort to overturn the results of the presidential election in a 7-2 vote. The..
CBS News
Trump supporters plan DC rally to 'demand transparency' before Electoral College voteAs many as 15,000 Trump supporters are expected to gather in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 12, days before electors from each state cast their votes.
USATODAY.com
Washington, D.C. Capital district of the United States of America
Live politics updates: Republican Wis. election official in says no evidence of fraud; Trump supporters protest in DCA Republican election official told Wisconsin legislators there is no credible evidence of widespread fraud; Trump backers rally in D.C. – updates.
USATODAY.com
Wall Street week ahead: Fed meeting, stimulus talks
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 05:55Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources