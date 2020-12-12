Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thousands of Trump supporters rally in DC before Electoral College vote

USATODAY.com Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
As many as 15,000 Trump supporters are expected to gather Saturday to protest "voter fraud" and demand "election integrity" in the 2020 presidential election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump rails against Barr, Kemp, other Republicans over election loss ahead of Army-Navy game

 The president spends a Saturday tweeting grievances, commiserating with supporters, attacking fellow Republicans, and watching the Army-Navy game.
USATODAY.com

In Trying for a Diverse Administration, Biden Finds One Group’s Gain is Another’s Loss

 The pressure on the Democratic president-elect is intense, even as his efforts to ensure ethnic and gender diversity already go far beyond those of President..
NYTimes.com

Twitter briefly restricts Trump’s disputed election tweets

 Illustration by Alex Castro

It looked like Twitter was adding further restrictions to President Trump’s Twitter account on Saturday, as some users..
The Verge

Electoral college Electoral college Set of electors who are selected to elect a candidate to a particular office

Trump lashes out at Supreme Court over rejected bid to overturn election results

 President Trump is lashing out at the Supreme Court after it rejected his latest effort to overturn the results of the presidential election in a 7-2 vote. The..
CBS News

Trump supporters plan DC rally to 'demand transparency' before Electoral College vote

 As many as 15,000 Trump supporters are expected to gather in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 12, days before electors from each state cast their votes.
USATODAY.com

Washington, D.C. Washington, D.C. Capital district of the United States of America

Live politics updates: Republican Wis. election official in says no evidence of fraud; Trump supporters protest in DC

 A Republican election official told Wisconsin legislators there is no credible evidence of widespread fraud; Trump backers rally in D.C. – updates.
USATODAY.com
Wall Street week ahead: Fed meeting, stimulus talks [Video]

Wall Street week ahead: Fed meeting, stimulus talks

RiverFront Investment Group's Kevin Nicholson plans to keep an eye on the Federal Reserve next week, which is expected to tweak its bond-buying program to ensure long-term interest rates remain low. Nicholson also told Reuters Business Correspondent Conway G. Gittens that investors will be watching for any sign on movement in D.C. stimulus talks.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 05:55Published

Related videos from verified sources

‘I’d Get My House Bombed Tonight,’ Says GOP Lawmaker On What Would Happen If She Failed to Support White House Efforts to [Video]

‘I’d Get My House Bombed Tonight,’ Says GOP Lawmaker On What Would Happen If She Failed to Support White House Efforts to

Kim Ward supports the president in Pennsylvania over fears of violent retribution otherwise. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:02Published
Romney Rips Into GOP [Video]

Romney Rips Into GOP

President Donald Trump has waged an all-out war against the election results. Several Republicans have waged lawsuits in multiple states seeking to overturn the election results. Sen. Mitt Romney said..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:31Published
Trump urges turnout in Georgia runoff, repeats fraud claims [Video]

Trump urges turnout in Georgia runoff, repeats fraud claims

In campaign rally for Georgia senators, Trump tells voters to turn out in record numbers as ‘revenge’ for his defeat.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:38Published

Related news from verified sources

For these Trump supporters primed to disbelieve defeat, challenging the election was a civic duty

 In lawsuits alleging election fraud, Trump supporters described what they saw, heard and suspected. Many of their allegations crumbled under scrutiny.  
USATODAY.com

Georgia Republican election official says Trump's false voter fraud claims undermine democracy

 The president's comments are "stoking anger and fear among his supporters," Gabriel Sterling, a voting system official in Georgia, said...
Upworthy

Examining the impact of "participatory disinformation" on society

 President Trump continues to spread baseless claims of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election. His supporters -- including hundreds of...
CBS News