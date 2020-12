Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for SIX vs REN Big Bash League 2020

Travel restrictions inspire Americans to bring new cultural cuisine into the kitchen at home As countries across the world enter new lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey found that lockdown is actually making Americans more adventurous when it comes to their food.The study..

Why more than half of Americans think the American Dream is less achievable than 30 years ago



More than half of Americans believe the "American Dream" is unattainable - and say the decline of the U.S. manufacturing industry is to blame, according to new research.A new survey of 2,000 Americans.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published on November 12, 2020