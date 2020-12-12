Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump rails against Barr, Kemp, other Republicans over election loss ahead of Army-Navy game

USATODAY.com Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The president spends a Saturday tweeting grievances, commiserating with supporters, attacking fellow Republicans, and watching the Army-Navy game.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Guardian - Published
News video: How senior Republicans have reacted to Trump's refusal to concede election

How senior Republicans have reacted to Trump's refusal to concede election 01:58

 Along with the president himself, the vast majority of Republican politicians have refused to accept Trump's election loss. The former president George W Bush was among a handful of Republicans who have congratulated the Biden-Harris team, while the senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, said...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Live politics updates: Republican Wis. election official in says no evidence of fraud; Trump supporters protest in DC

 A Republican election official told Wisconsin legislators there is no credible evidence of widespread fraud; Trump backers rally in D.C. – updates.
USATODAY.com
US Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory [Video]

US Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory

The US Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 00:50Published

‘An Indelible Stain’: How the G.O.P. Tried to Topple a Pillar of Democracy

 The Supreme Court repudiation of President Trump was also a blunt rebuke to Republican leaders who had put their interests ahead of the country’s.
NYTimes.com

What Will D.J.T. Do?

 That’s the question that could define the Republican Party for years to come, even as the president’s time in Washington winds down.
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Thousands of Trump supporters rally in DC before Electoral College vote

 As many as 15,000 Trump supporters are expected to gather Saturday to protest "voter fraud" and demand "election integrity" in the 2020 presidential..
USATODAY.com

In Trying for a Diverse Administration, Biden Finds One Group’s Gain is Another’s Loss

 The pressure on the Democratic president-elect is intense, even as his efforts to ensure ethnic and gender diversity already go far beyond those of President..
NYTimes.com

Twitter briefly restricts Trump’s disputed election tweets

 Illustration by Alex Castro

It looked like Twitter was adding further restrictions to President Trump’s Twitter account on Saturday, as some users..
The Verge

William Barr William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General

Barr Is Said to Be Weighing Whether to Leave Before Trump’s Term Ends

 The attorney general’s future came into doubt after he acknowledged that the Justice Department had not found evidence of widespread voter fraud in the..
NYTimes.com

President Trump won't say if he has confidence in Attorney General William Barr

 As President Trump continues raging against the outcome of the election, he's turning his anger at Attorney General William Barr, who has not backed the..
CBS News

President Trump not happy with Attorney General William Barr's election comments

 President Trump is "not happy" with Attorney General William Barr after Barr says the Justice Department has not yet seen any evidence of widespread voter fraud..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

AG Barr Kept Fed Investigations Into Hunter Biden From Public During 2020 Election as Trump/GOP Called for Action [Video]

AG Barr Kept Fed Investigations Into Hunter Biden From Public During 2020 Election as Trump/GOP Called for Action

Attorney General William Barr reportedly kept investigations into Joe Biden’s son out of public view during the build-up to the 2020 election, despite calls from President Trump and Republicans to..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:07Published
President Donald Trump To Attend Army-Navy Football Game [Video]

President Donald Trump To Attend Army-Navy Football Game

President Donald Trump To Attend Army-Navy Football Game

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:27Published
Trump Orders Compilation Of GOP Crap List [Video]

Trump Orders Compilation Of GOP Crap List

President Trump has demanded to see a list of which Congressional Republicans acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's election win. According to Business Insider, only 27 GOP Senators and House..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Advisers Reportedly Plead With ‘Livid’ Trump Not to Fire Barr

Advisers Reportedly Plead With ‘Livid’ Trump Not to Fire Barr Advisers are reportedly asking President Donald Trump to refrain from firing Attorney General William Barr for comments he made questioning Trump's claims of...
Mediaite Also reported by •Newsmax

Trump frustrated with Barr after election comments but officials don't want AG fired, sources say

 President Donald Trump is frustrated with Attorney General William Barr after his comments to The Associated Press breaking from the...
Upworthy Also reported by •CBS News

President Trump won't say if he has confidence in Attorney General William Barr

 As President Trump continues raging against the outcome of the election, he's turning his anger at Attorney General William Barr, who has not backed the...
CBS News Also reported by •NewsmaxUSATODAY.com