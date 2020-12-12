'We're not going to have a Christmas,' says woman told to repay $18,500 in CERB by year's end
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
A Charlottetown cake-maker disputes a letter from the Canada Revenue Agency saying she wasn't eligible to receive the Canada emergency response benefit and should pay back the money by year's end to avoid tax complications. The dispute involves net versus gross income.
