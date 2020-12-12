Global  
 

Covid: US public to receive Pfizer vaccinations from Monday

BBC News Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was approved earlier this week and doses are already being shipped out.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine dispatched across USA ahead of Monday vaccinations

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine dispatched across USA ahead of Monday vaccinations 02:55

 Trucks carrying the first batch of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine left Pfizer’s Global Supply Headquarters in Portage, Michigan today (December 13).

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Border agents deported migrant children in violation of a federal court order

 U.S border agents violated a federal judge's court order to halt all expulsions of unaccompanied minors using a COVID-era policy without legal standing. Now..
CBS News

20 ways to keep busy if you need to quarantine this holiday season

 Need to quarantine because of Covid? Here are 20 ways to stay busy, from picking up new hobbies to reading until you fall asleep.
USATODAY.com

Nursing homes likely to begin administering COVID vaccines next week

 Officials are offering conflicting views on the rollout of the COVID vaccine, some saying errors could could lead to potential chaos, with delays to nursing home..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Shipments of Pfizer COVID vaccine begin

 Shipments of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine begin in the United States, the start of the biggest vaccination effort in the country's history. Also: The Electoral..
CBS News
Child marriage rates surge in Sierra Leone [Video]

Child marriage rates surge in Sierra Leone

UN estimates that hardships resulting from COVID-19 will drive 13 million more girls to marry before the age of 18.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:05Published

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Hospitals prepare for first batch of Pfizer vaccines to arrive

 The largest vaccination effort in U.S. history gets underway, as hospitals around the country are gearing up to administer the first batch of Coronavirus..
CBS News
Depot in Tamworth distributes Covid vaccine to GP surgeries [Video]

Depot in Tamworth distributes Covid vaccine to GP surgeries

A depot at Tamworth in the West Midlands has distributed boxes of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to local GP surgeries. Hundreds of coronavirus vaccination centres run by local doctors' surgeries will begin opening across England this week. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published
GPs to start administering Covid vaccine across England [Video]

GPs to start administering Covid vaccine across England

Dr Nikki Kanani, practising GP and NHS director of primary care, has described the roll-out of the Pfizer BioNTech coronavirus jab as "an incredible moment". Hundreds of Covid-19 vaccination centres run by local doctors surgeries will begin opening across England this week. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:11Published

Coronavirus updates: Donald Trump says he's not 'scheduled' for vaccine as first Pfizer shipments reach US health care facilities

 Health care centers prep for arrival of Pfizer vaccine. Some Florida hospitals won't require vaccinations. U.S. nears 300K deaths. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

BioNTech BioNTech German biotechnology company

Azar says all nursing home residents could be vaccinated by Christmas

 The first shipments of a coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech are now making their way to states.
CBS News
First U.S. COVID shots coming Monday: Army General [Video]

First U.S. COVID shots coming Monday: Army General

The first shots in a massive U.S. COVID-19 vaccine campaign will be administered as early as Monday, with Pfizer Inc and partners aiming to start shipments across the hard-hit country on Sunday, an Army general organizing the rollout said. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:24Published

'Nothing too surprising there': Pfizer COVID vaccine ingredients are pretty standard, experts say

 The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech was authorized Friday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
USATODAY.com

GP vaccinations rolled out in England [Video]

GP vaccinations rolled out in England

Vaccination clinics run by family doctors will begin across England fromMonday but people have been warned that a rise in cases after Christmassocialising could disrupt the roll out of the jabs. GP..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
More women than men in U.S. wary about vaccine: poll [Video]

More women than men in U.S. wary about vaccine: poll

American women are more wary than men of the new, rapidly-developed COVID-19 vaccines, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, presenting a potential challenge to efforts to immunize the public. Colette..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published
U.K. Begins Public Rollout Of Pfizer Vaccine [Video]

U.K. Begins Public Rollout Of Pfizer Vaccine

Today the public began receiving coronavirus vaccinations in the U.K., in what they're calling "V-Day."

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:45Published

US Covid-19 Vaccinations To Begin Monday As CDC Recommends Pfizer Vaccine

 The United States is likely to start Covid-19 vaccinations on Monday after Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or...
RTTNews Also reported by •Zee NewsFXstreet.comIndiaTimes

Asian Shares Mixed After Pfizer Vaccine Approval

 Asian shares ended mixed on Monday even as risk appetite improved after the U.S. approved a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency use...
RTTNews Also reported by •Zee NewsCBS NewsTelegraph.co.ukIndiaTimesFXstreet.comMid-DaySeattlePI.com

