Israel establishes diplomatic ties with Bhutan
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The accord was a demonstration of Israel's growing circle of recognition, the country's foreign ministry said. The alliance would appear to be unrelated to its recently penned ties with Arab and Muslim countries.
