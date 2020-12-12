Global  
 

Israel establishes diplomatic ties with Bhutan

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The accord was a demonstration of Israel's growing circle of recognition, the country's foreign ministry said. The alliance would appear to be unrelated to its recently penned ties with Arab and Muslim countries.
