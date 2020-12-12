Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

As France Shifts Right, a Hard-Line Minister Proves Indispensable to Macron

NYTimes.com Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has become a useful tool for the French president as he responds to growing calls for law and order following a spate of terror attacks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Johnson locks down England as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million [Video]

Johnson locks down England as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million

Non-essential shops must close and people will only be able to leave home for a short list of reasons.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published
Imran Khan: Pakistan's prime minister asks Facebook to ban Islamophobic content [Video]

Imran Khan: Pakistan's prime minister asks Facebook to ban Islamophobic content

Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan, has asked Facebook to ban Islamophobic content, as tensions deepen between the presidents of France and Turkey.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:02Published
#BoycottFrenchProducts trend starts after Macron's Islam comments | Oneindia News [Video]

#BoycottFrenchProducts trend starts after Macron's Islam comments | Oneindia News

Several Arab trade associations have announced a boycott of French products after French President Emmanuel Macron defended the right to show Prophet Mohammed cartoons. France has now urged middle..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:21Published