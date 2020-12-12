Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Nothing too surprising there': Pfizer COVID vaccine ingredients are pretty standard, experts say

USATODAY.com Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech was authorized Friday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: UK Reports Allergic Reactions To COVID-19 Vaccine; FDA Approval Could Come Thursday

UK Reports Allergic Reactions To COVID-19 Vaccine; FDA Approval Could Come Thursday 01:26

 The United Kingdom is issuing a precautionary advisory on the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine after two reports of allergic reactions. Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Adminstration could issue approval of the vaccine by Thursday. Anne Makovec reports. (12/9/20)

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

First Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shipments to be delivered to US distribution sites starting Monday

 Operation Warp Speed's Gen. Gus Perna called Saturday 'D-Day' in the US fight against coronavirus pandemic, with COVID vaccine reaching sites Monday.
USATODAY.com

FDA gives Pfizer coronavirus vaccine emergency use authorization

 The FDA has authorized Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use. Dr. Shereef Elnahal, president and CEO of University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey,..
CBS News

Covid: US public to receive Pfizer vaccinations from Monday

 The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was approved earlier this week and doses are already being shipped out.
BBC News

Verge Weekender: Disney’s big day, Cyberpunk 2077, latest at Google, and our favorite gadgets

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Happy Saturday and welcome to the inaugural edition of the Verge Weekender, a short recap of some of the..
The Verge

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid-19 coronavirus: US to start vaccination on Monday

 The US' first Covid-19 vaccine will begin arriving in states Monday morning, officials said Saturday, after the government gave the final go-ahead to the shots..
New Zealand Herald
Prateek Kuhad on social media, 'shallow' label on millennials #HTLS2020 [Video]

Prateek Kuhad on social media, 'shallow' label on millennials #HTLS2020

Musician Prateek Kuhad spoke about his songwriting process and how it was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Prateek said that his conversion from an introvert into a public personality took many years. He also commented on the charge of being 'shallow' that is often levelled against millennials. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:34Published

BioNTech BioNTech German biotechnology company

We did the impossible thing, but not the hard thing

 Margaret Keenan, 90, the first patient in the United Kingdom to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials gets ready to leave the..
The Verge
BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production [Video]

BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

The chief executive of Germany's BioNTech SE, Ugur Sahin, said the biggest challenge facing it and partner Pfizer Inc now that their COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for use in the United States will be to scale up manufacturing to meet huge demand.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:08Published

Coronavirus updates: First COVID-19 vaccine gets FDA authorization; health care workers, nursing home residents first in line

 The Food and Drug Administration late Friday granted emergency authorization to Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine.
USATODAY.com

Food and Drug Administration Food and Drug Administration Agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services

FDA greenlights vaccine for use in U.S. [Video]

FDA greenlights vaccine for use in U.S.

The United States said it authorized the use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, with the first inoculations expected within days, marking a turning point in a country where the pandemic has killed more than 295,000 people. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:00Published
FDA decision based on 'urgency' not 'external pressure': FDA chief [Video]

FDA decision based on 'urgency' not 'external pressure': FDA chief

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said during a press conference on Saturday that the FDA's decision to authorize the use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine the day before was based on the "urgency of this pandemic, not because of any other external pressure".

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

Related videos from verified sources

Pres. Trump Reportedly Pressuring FDA To Approve Pfizer Vaccine [Video]

Pres. Trump Reportedly Pressuring FDA To Approve Pfizer Vaccine

Emergency approval of the vaccine appears to be imminent. Nonetheless, Pres. Trump is threatening the head of the FDA that he must act now or lose his job.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:28Published
TGH prepares for Pfizer vaccine doses [Video]

TGH prepares for Pfizer vaccine doses

TGH prepares for Pfizer vaccine doses

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:04Published
WH urges FDA chief to approve vaccine by Friday [Video]

WH urges FDA chief to approve vaccine by Friday

[NFA] White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urged U.S. Food and Drug Administration head Stephen Hahn to authorize Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine by Friday and quipped that he should prepare to resign..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Mumbai: Is a vaccine even needed for COVID, Citizens group question

Mumbai: Is a vaccine even needed for COVID, Citizens group question Even as the nation waits for a COVID-19 vaccine with bated breath, the recently formed citizens' movement group, Awaken India, put forward a question - Is a...
Mid-Day

Jab Me If You Can: How Political Endorsements Defeat Vaccinations – OpEd

Jab Me If You Can: How Political Endorsements Defeat Vaccinations – OpEd Will they ever learn?  When former US Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton announced that they would publicly take a vaccine against...
Eurasia Review

Grandmother, 90, Gets First COVID Vaccine in UK

 Nurses cheered on Tuesday as a 90-year-old grandmother in Britain became the first person in the Western world to receive an approved vaccine against COVID-19,...
Newsmax Also reported by •CBS 2NPRNYTimes.comBBC News