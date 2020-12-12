Global  
 

EU offer 'remains unacceptable' as Brexit trade talks continue overnight

Sky News Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
EU offer 'remains unacceptable' as Brexit trade talks continue overnightAs negotiations on a UK-EU trade deal are continue overnight, a British government source has said that "as things stand the offer on the table from the EU remains unacceptable".
