'I have no intention' of sacking ABC chair Ita Buttrose, says Communications Minister Saturday, 12 December 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Communications Minister Paul Fletcher says he has no intention of sacking ABC chair Ita Buttrose following the fallout over a Four Corners program that exposed alleged affairs and poor behaviour by two federal ministers. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

