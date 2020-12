U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Republicans Bid To Halt Joe Biden's Pennsylvania Win



The Supreme Court has rejected Republicans' last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania's certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the electoral battleground.

Supreme Court Rejects Republicans' Bid To Halt President-elect Joe Biden's Pennsylvania Win



Gov. Tom Wolf already has certified Biden's victory and the state's 20 electors are to meet on Dec. 14 to cast their votes for Biden.