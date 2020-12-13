Global  
 

'I just want the music to live': Barry Gibb reflects on the Bee Gees' new HBO documentary

The life and career of the Bee Gees is the focus of the new HBO documentary "The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart," airing Dec. 12.
Sir Barry Gibb reveals home intrusion problems: 'People were climbing over the walls'

Sir Barry Gibb reveals home intrusion problems: 'People were climbing over the walls'

 According to Sir Barry Gibb, people walk into the grounds of his Miami mansion because they assume it's for sale.

Sir Barry Gibb: 'Christmas songs haven't been appropriate for 50 years'

 Sir Barry Gibb explains why he and his brothers never succumbed to making a festive single.
'The Undoing' Star Noah Jupe Banked $600k to Film HBO Show

 Noah Jupe's only 15 and living large after starring with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in "The Undoing" ... cause we've learned he got a hefty paycheck for his..
Christopher Nolan isn't happy with Warner Bros. over HBO Max releases

Director Christopher Nolan has fiercely criticized Warner Bros.’ surprise decision to release..
Vergecast: what we learned about 2021 this week

 We’re at the point in 2020 when we’re hearing about everyone’s plans for 2021.

Here are a few things we learned this week about the upcoming..
'Euphoria' special: Zendaya, Colman Domingo are spectacular in heartbreaking two-hander

 Zendaya and Colman Domingo deliver Emmy-worthy performances in an emotional, Christmas Eve-set episode of HBO's edgy teen drama "Euphoria."
