Meet the US Electoral College’s biggest haters: some of the electors themselves
Sunday, 13 December 2020 () On 14 December, the US Electoral College will convene and formally elect Joe Biden as the country's 46th president. But while the long-standing system has become a pillar of the US electoral process, not everyone believes it's the best way to do things.
Nevada electors gathered virtually this morning to cast the state's six electoral college votes for president-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. According to the Associated Press,..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:24Published