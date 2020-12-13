Global  
 

One News Page

Meet the US Electoral College’s biggest haters: some of the electors themselves

SBS Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
On 14 December, the US Electoral College will convene and formally elect Joe Biden as the country's 46th president. But while the long-standing system has become a pillar of the US electoral process, not everyone believes it's the best way to do things.
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Electoral College Set To Meet

Electoral College Set To Meet 01:18

 Electors will cast their ballots, beginning the process of making the election results official, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

