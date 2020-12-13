Global  
 

Marco Wilson's penalty for throwing opponent's shoe costs No. 6 Florida in upset loss to LSU

Florida defensive back Marco Wilson's unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for throwing an LSU player's shoe kept the Tigers' game-winning drive alive.
