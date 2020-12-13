Global  
 

Israel establishes relations with Bhutan as diplomatic links grow

The Age Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Israel's accord with the Himalayan country did not appear to be related to its budding ties under US-sponsored accords with Arab and Muslim countries, though Israeli officials sought to portray it as evidence of its growing acceptance abroad.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations in US-brokered deal

Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations in US-brokered deal 10:44

 Under the agreement, Morocco will establish full diplomatic relations and resume official contacts with Israel.

