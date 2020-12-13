Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Figueiredo overcomes point deduction to defend title at UFC 256

BBC News Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo retain his title after a thrilling majority draw decision against Brandon Moreno in the main event of UFC 256 in Las Vegas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Deiveson Figueiredo Brazilian MMA fighter


UFC 256 UFC 256 UFC mixed martial arts event in 2020


Ultimate Fighting Championship Ultimate Fighting Championship Mixed martial arts promoter based in Las Vegas

UFC's Mackenzie Dern Says Having Baby Made Her Better Fighter, 'More Focused'

 UFC star Mackenzie Dern says she's a better fight NOW than ever before -- and it's all because she's a mom. The 27-year-old jiu-jitsu specialist -- who gave..
TMZ.com

After the pain, LA Lakers have a reason to smile as LeBron James signs on for two more years

 Los Angeles: The Los Angeles Lakers value winning, they value entertainment, and they know how to make the most of a big moment. They’ve had so many in their..
WorldNews
Chikungunya may affect central nervous system as well as joints and lungs [Video]

Chikungunya may affect central nervous system as well as joints and lungs

A study conducted by an international team of researchers with FAPESP's support shows that infection by chikungunya virus can produce even more severe manifestations than the typical symptoms of the disease, such as acute fever, headache, rash, and intense joint and muscle pain. The analysis was performed by 38 researchers affiliated with the Federal University of Ceara (UFC), the University of Sao Paulo (USP), and the Ministry of Health in Brazil, and with Imperial College London and Oxford University in the United Kingdom. Their main discovery was that chikungunya can infect the central nervous system and impair cognitive and motor functions. The study was conducted under the auspices of the Brazil-UK Center for Arbovirus Discovery, Diagnosis, Genomics, and Epidemiology (CADDE). It also derived from Souza's postdoctoral research, part of which he pursued at Oxford University in the UK with FAPESP's support via a Research Internship Abroad.Researchers affiliated with several different institutions collaborated on the project, which was also supported by Brazil's National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq).

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Las Vegas Las Vegas Largest city in Nevada

Amid COVID, an immigrant's struggle in Las Vegas

 Norma Flores says she came to the US to build her empire, but after two decades as a casino waitress she lost her job — another victim of the pandemic. To be..
USATODAY.com

Zion National Park: Every venturesome traveler’s dream destination

 The echoing sound of the drizzling waters surrounding you and the path between the towering rock walls forming a fascinating narrow tunnel is the Zion National..
WorldNews

Body Cam Shows Fatal Shooting of Robbery Suspect Charging with Hammer

 A robbery suspect went after residents of the home he was in with a hammer before being shot dead by a responding officer in the nick of time ... and it was..
TMZ.com

Brandon Moreno Mexican mixed martial arts fighter

You Might Like