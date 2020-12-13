Figueiredo overcomes point deduction to defend title at UFC 256
UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo retain his title after a thrilling majority draw decision against Brandon Moreno in the main event of UFC 256 in Las Vegas.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Deiveson Figueiredo Brazilian MMA fighter
UFC 256 UFC mixed martial arts event in 2020
Ultimate Fighting Championship Mixed martial arts promoter based in Las Vegas
UFC's Mackenzie Dern Says Having Baby Made Her Better Fighter, 'More Focused'UFC star Mackenzie Dern says she's a better fight NOW than ever before -- and it's all because she's a mom. The 27-year-old jiu-jitsu specialist -- who gave..
TMZ.com
After the pain, LA Lakers have a reason to smile as LeBron James signs on for two more yearsLos Angeles: The Los Angeles Lakers value winning, they value entertainment, and they know how to make the most of a big moment. They’ve had so many in their..
WorldNews
Chikungunya may affect central nervous system as well as joints and lungs
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
Las Vegas Largest city in Nevada
Amid COVID, an immigrant's struggle in Las VegasNorma Flores says she came to the US to build her empire, but after two decades as a casino waitress she lost her job — another victim of the pandemic. To be..
USATODAY.com
Zion National Park: Every venturesome traveler’s dream destinationThe echoing sound of the drizzling waters surrounding you and the path between the towering rock walls forming a fascinating narrow tunnel is the Zion National..
WorldNews
Body Cam Shows Fatal Shooting of Robbery Suspect Charging with HammerA robbery suspect went after residents of the home he was in with a hammer before being shot dead by a responding officer in the nick of time ... and it was..
TMZ.com
Brandon Moreno Mexican mixed martial arts fighter
You Might Like