|
|
'SNL': Timothée Chalamet is the literal coronavirus, Harry Styles in endearing debut
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
"Call Me By Your Name" breakout Timothée Chalamet charmed hosting "Saturday Night Live," playing Harry Styles and an angsty coronavirus molecule.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Cam Talks Working With Sam Smith, Harry Styles
Five years since Grammy-nominated Cam released her debut major-label studio album album 'Untamed', she's back with her sophomore project 'The Otherside'. While speaking with ET Canada's Carlos..
Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:01Published
|
|