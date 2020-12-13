Global  
 

'SNL': Timothée Chalamet is the literal coronavirus, Harry Styles in endearing debut

USATODAY.com Sunday, 13 December 2020
"Call Me By Your Name" breakout Timothée Chalamet charmed hosting "Saturday Night Live," playing Harry Styles and an angsty coronavirus molecule.
