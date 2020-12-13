Global  
 

Three snow leopards test positive for coronavirus; sixth confirmed animal species to be infected

DNA Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Three snow leopards in Kentucky in the US showed signs of respiratory illness and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19 in humans.
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Snow leopard at Louisville Zoo tests positive for COVID-19; two others symptomatic

Snow leopard at Louisville Zoo tests positive for COVID-19; two others symptomatic 00:47

 NeeCee, a five-year-old snow leopard has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Louisville Zoo. Two others have shown symptoms.

A snow leopard has tested positive for coronavirus, making it the sixth confirmed animal species

 Another big cat species tested positive for coronavirus, this time a snow leopard. It's the sixth animal species confirmed to have been...
