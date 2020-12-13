Ottawa granted 1,700 special quarantine exemptions to sports leagues and business travellers
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
A total of 1,790 people entering Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic have received special permission from Ottawa to skip quarantine because their trip was deemed in the national interest.
A total of 1,790 people entering Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic have received special permission from Ottawa to skip quarantine because their trip was deemed in the national interest.
|
|
You Might Like