|
|
Watch: The Andrew Marr Show
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
On this week: Foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, Labour's Ed Miliband and Irish PM Micheál Martin
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Dominic Raab refuses to rule out third lockdown
Dominic Raab has refused to rule out a third national lockdown if there isanother wave of coronavirus cases in the new year. The Foreign Secretary toldBBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show there is a..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published
|
|
|