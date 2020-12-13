German lockdown: Merkel order tough new COVID curbs

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus: Merkel calls for new restrictions across Germany for festive season



The German Chancellor backs scientists' recommendations for tighter lockdown measures. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:57 Published 4 days ago Contra Costa County Braces for New Lockdown Sunday



On Friday, Contra Costa County shocked its business community by announcing new restrictions to begin ahead of the state stay-at-home order. John Ramos reports. (12-5-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:01 Published 1 week ago Newark Residents Face Lockdown, Curfew Following Surge In COVID Cases



New Jersey's largest city is facing tough restrictions because of a surge in coronavirus cases. Residents in Newark will be celebrating Thanksgiving under a lockdown, and a new curfew takes effect for.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:26 Published 3 weeks ago