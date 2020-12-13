German lockdown: Merkel order tough new COVID curbs
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
The German chancellor has announced the closure of stores, schools and day care centers in the run up to Christmas to stem the surge in coronavirus cases. The new rules will come into effect from Wednesday.
The German chancellor has announced the closure of stores, schools and day care centers in the run up to Christmas to stem the surge in coronavirus cases. The new rules will come into effect from Wednesday.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources