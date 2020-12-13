Global  
 

German lockdown: Merkel orders tough new COVID curbs

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
The German chancellor has announced the closure of stores, schools and day care centers in the run up to Christmas to stem the surge in coronavirus cases. The new rules will come into effect from Wednesday.
