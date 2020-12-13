Jill Biden: Backlash after WSJ op-ed calls future first lady 'kiddo'
Opinion writer Joseph Epstein argued only medical doctors should call themselves Dr.
Jill Biden American educator and academic, former Second Lady of the United States
An Opinion Article Argued Jill Biden Should Drop the ‘Dr.’ Few Were Persuaded.Many women said Joseph Epstein’s suggestion in The Wall Street Journal was blatantly sexist and underscored the way men often dismiss women’s credentials.
Jill Biden Targeted in WSJ Op-Ed Asking Her to Drop 'Dr.' from Her TitleJoe Biden's wife, Jill Biden, should stop insisting on people calling her "Dr." because her PhD is meaningless ... so argues an op-ed writer, who's getting..
AP Top Stories December 10 PHere's the latest for Thursday December 10th: U.S. reaches record deaths as it awaits vaccine; Family of man killed by police demands answers; Johnson says..
Jill Biden assembles care packages for US troopsDr. Jill Biden joined Lloyd Austin, her husband's nominee for Secretary of Defense, in assembling holiday care packages for U.S. service personnel stationed..
