You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tucson-based company helps businesses, schools, and more disinfect properly



The owners of a Tucson-based company have made it their mission to help businesses, churches, gyms, and even schools properly disinfect in the age of COVID-19. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 01:02 Published 2 weeks ago Relief In Sight For Some Schools, Businesses And Religious Institutions In NYC COVID Hot Zones



Relief is in sight for businesses, schools and religious institutions in some of New York City’s COVID hot zones. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will redraw the lines, and the results will be announced as.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:32 Published on October 19, 2020