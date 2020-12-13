Southampton into top four with win over Sheffield United

Ralph Hasenhuttl will not get carried away as Southampton top Premier League



Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl played down the significance of theirleague position after they moved top of the Premier League for the first timein their history following a 2-0 win over Newcastle. Che Adams gaveSouthampton an early lead and Stuart Armstrong wrapped up all three points inthe 82nd minute to put Hasenhuttl’s men top of the table ahead of thisweekend’s fixtures.

