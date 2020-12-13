Deadline for Brexit Trade Talks Is Extended. Again.
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Britain and the European Union agreed to give the seemingly intractable negotiations yet more time in an attempt to strike a deal and avoid a disruptive no-deal outcome before Dec. 31.
