Deadline for Brexit Trade Talks Is Extended. Again.

NYTimes.com Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Britain and the European Union agreed to give the seemingly intractable negotiations yet more time in an attempt to strike a deal and avoid a disruptive no-deal outcome before Dec. 31.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: UK/EU push Brexit trade talks beyond deadline

UK/EU push Brexit trade talks beyond deadline 02:03

 EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have mandated their negotiators to "go the extra mile" and keep talking beyond a Sunday deadline in a bid to secure an elusive post-Brexit trade deal. David Doyle reports.

