Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen claims second win of year at season finale

BBC News Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Max Verstappen ends a frustrating season for Red Bull on a high with a dominant victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Verstappen beats Mercedes duo to Abu Dhabi pole

 Red Bull's Max Verstappen takes a shock pole position at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
BBC News

Verstappen on pole with Hamilton third

 Red Bull's Max Verstappen takes a shock pole position at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
BBC News

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton grateful to be back after coronavirus 'experience'

 Lewis Hamilton describes having coronavirus as "an experience" after he returns to his Mercedes car at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
BBC News

Bottas leads Mercedes one-two in Abu Dhabi practice

 Valtteri Bottas leads Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes dominate Friday practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
BBC News

Motor racing-Verstappen edges Bottas in Abu Dhabi practice as Hamilton makes quiet return

 (Reuters) - Red Bull’s Max Verstappen pipped Valtteri Bottas to top the timesheets in Friday’s opening Formula One practice session for the season-ending Abu..
WorldNews

Verstappen quickest in Abu Dhabi first practice as Hamilton returns

 Red Bull's Max Verstappen narrowly edges Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas to lead first practice at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
BBC News

Hamilton says week of COVID 'one of the hardest,' training for Abu Dhabi [Video]

Hamilton says week of COVID 'one of the hardest,' training for Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton is hopeful he'll be fit and ready to race in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the weekend. Video Credit: Instagram/@Lewishamilton

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:56Published
Abarth 124 rally@Rally Islas Canarias - ERC [Video]

Abarth 124 [email protected] Islas Canarias - ERC

A competitive grand finale in a showstopper Canary Islands Rally, the last appointment of the FIA ERC European Championship, valid for the Abarth Rally Cup. In the last Abarth Rally Cup’s race the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:23Published
Grosjean confirms he won't race in F1 again [Video]

Grosjean confirms he won't race in F1 again

Romain Grosjean will miss the Formula One season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the Frenchman flying to Switzerland to continue his recovery from injuries sustained in a fiery crash at last week's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:33Published

