First doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Canada tonight

CBC.ca Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
The first doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Canada on Sunday night, with more to follow on Monday, according to the military commander leading the national vaccine distribution effort.
