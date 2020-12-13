First doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Canada tonight
Sunday, 13 December 2020 () The first doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Canada on Sunday night, with more to follow on Monday, according to the military commander leading the national vaccine distribution effort.
The Union government commented on the possibility of side-effects from Covid-19 vaccine. The government said that 'adverse' reactions can't be ruled out when vaccination starts. 'Adverse' events have been seen in some cases with Pfizer-Biontech's Covid vaccine in UK. The UK govt said people with...
The United States green-lighted the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine late on Friday, paving the way for millions of vulnerable people to receive their shots in...