Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander says Trump must 'put country first' and concede to Biden

USATODAY.com Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
"People can make their own judgment about whether the president's acting appropriately or not," Alexander told NBC News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lamar Alexander Lamar Alexander American politician

Two Retiring Senators, Two Divergent Views on How to Save the Senate

 Senators Lamar Alexander, a Republican, and Tom Udall, a Democrat, agree the institution needs fixing but differ on what the solution is.
NYTimes.com
McConnell chokes up as Sen. Alexander retires [Video]

McConnell chokes up as Sen. Alexander retires

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave an emotional tribute to his longtime friend and colleague Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN), who then gave a farewell speech on the Senate floor after 18 years of service.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:30Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Congress' new crop of diverse Republicans face option of joining Democrat-leaning minority caucuses. Will they?

 In 2018, Republicans only added one new non-white member. In the next Congress, they'll have nine new members who are people of color.
USATODAY.com

It's time for Republicans to take back their party from the crazies

 Right now, the Republican fringe is speaking loudly in the midst of Donald Trump's term as president. That needs to stop.
USATODAY.com

Trump attacks Republicans while attending Army-Navy football game

 While attending the Army-Navy football game this Saturday, President Trump tweeted attacks against fellow Republicans and allies who urge the President to accept..
CBS News

Republicans Find Themselves Speechless Following a Supreme Court Defeat

 A ruling against President Trump appears to leave no avenue forward for the president, forcing Republicans to “play the hand we’re dealt.”
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

CBS News poll: Most feel election is "settled" but Trump voters disagree

 A sizable majority of U.S. voters feel the election is over and it's "time to move on."
CBS News

Live politics updates: After losing election and legal challenges, Trump still insists, 'It's not over'

 "It's not over," Trump said of the election, despite losing the certified vote tally by more than 7 million and the rejection of his court challenges.
USATODAY.com
Right wing and anti-Trump protesters clash in D.C. [Video]

Right wing and anti-Trump protesters clash in D.C.

Conservative groups claiming without evidence that the Nov. 3 election was stolen from President Donald Trump staged protests across the country on Saturday, with one in Washington turning violent at times. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Chaotic scenes heighten as Trump supporters rally in Washington

 Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump returned to Washington today for rallies to back his desperate efforts to subvert the election that he lost to..
New Zealand Herald
Trump Supporters Rally To Overturn 2020 Election [Video]

Trump Supporters Rally To Overturn 2020 Election

President Donald Trump continues to falsely insist he won the presidential election. His supporters are rallying behind him. They gathered in droves today in Washington, DC, to defend Trump's accusations of mass voter fraud. Business Insider reports that Trump's accusations have been disproven over 50 times. President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 election, and will take office January 20. Trump's supporters at the march refused to acknowledge Biden's victory.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Thousands of Trump supporters rally in Washington, D.C. to protest election results

 This Saturday, thousands of Trump supporters gathered at the nation's capital to protest the election results. Crowds chanted "four more years" and carried signs..
CBS News

Under Biden, Justice Dept. Lawyers Seek a Shield From Partisan Battles

 More than 40 current and former department employees said they wanted an attorney general who would protect them from undue political influence.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lamar Alexander bids farewell to the Senate [Video]

Lamar Alexander bids farewell to the Senate

Sen. Lamar Alexander gave his last speech to the Senate.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:57Published
Sen. Lamar Alexander reflects on his time in office [Video]

Sen. Lamar Alexander reflects on his time in office

Sen. Lamar Alexander reflects on the legacy he leaves behind.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 04:42Published
John McCain's Widow Hopes Trump Will Make Like A Tree And Leave--Gracefully [Video]

John McCain's Widow Hopes Trump Will Make Like A Tree And Leave--Gracefully

The widow of the late Republican Sen. John McCain believes her husband 'would be very pleased' that Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump on Election Day. Although a lifelong Republican like her..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published