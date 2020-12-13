Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander says Trump must 'put country first' and concede to Biden
"People can make their own judgment about whether the president's acting appropriately or not," Alexander told NBC News.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lamar Alexander American politician
Two Retiring Senators, Two Divergent Views on How to Save the SenateSenators Lamar Alexander, a Republican, and Tom Udall, a Democrat, agree the institution needs fixing but differ on what the solution is.
NYTimes.com
McConnell chokes up as Sen. Alexander retires
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:30Published
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Congress' new crop of diverse Republicans face option of joining Democrat-leaning minority caucuses. Will they?In 2018, Republicans only added one new non-white member. In the next Congress, they'll have nine new members who are people of color.
USATODAY.com
It's time for Republicans to take back their party from the craziesRight now, the Republican fringe is speaking loudly in the midst of Donald Trump's term as president. That needs to stop.
USATODAY.com
Trump attacks Republicans while attending Army-Navy football gameWhile attending the Army-Navy football game this Saturday, President Trump tweeted attacks against fellow Republicans and allies who urge the President to accept..
CBS News
Republicans Find Themselves Speechless Following a Supreme Court DefeatA ruling against President Trump appears to leave no avenue forward for the president, forcing Republicans to “play the hand we’re dealt.”
NYTimes.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
CBS News poll: Most feel election is "settled" but Trump voters disagreeA sizable majority of U.S. voters feel the election is over and it's "time to move on."
CBS News
Live politics updates: After losing election and legal challenges, Trump still insists, 'It's not over'"It's not over," Trump said of the election, despite losing the certified vote tally by more than 7 million and the rejection of his court challenges.
USATODAY.com
Right wing and anti-Trump protesters clash in D.C.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07Published
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Chaotic scenes heighten as Trump supporters rally in WashingtonThousands of supporters of President Donald Trump returned to Washington today for rallies to back his desperate efforts to subvert the election that he lost to..
New Zealand Herald
Trump Supporters Rally To Overturn 2020 Election
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
Thousands of Trump supporters rally in Washington, D.C. to protest election resultsThis Saturday, thousands of Trump supporters gathered at the nation's capital to protest the election results. Crowds chanted "four more years" and carried signs..
CBS News
Under Biden, Justice Dept. Lawyers Seek a Shield From Partisan BattlesMore than 40 current and former department employees said they wanted an attorney general who would protect them from undue political influence.
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources