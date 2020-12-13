Global  
 

Boris Johnson dials up warnings of a no-deal Brexit as Britain and E.U. continue talks

Washington Post Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
In a TV address, the prime minister did not sound optimistic, saying “the most likely” outcome would see Britain leave the European Union with no deal.
 Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK would not yet walk away from talkswith the EU, despite being “very far apart” on key issues. He said the UK waswilling to continue to talk but must also get ready for a no-deal outcome.

