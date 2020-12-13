Boris Johnson dials up warnings of a no-deal Brexit as Britain and E.U. continue talks

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK would not yet walk away from talkswith the EU, despite being “very far apart” on key issues. He said the UK waswilling to continue to talk but must also get ready for a no-deal outcome.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have mandated their negotiators to "go the extra mile" and keep talking beyond a Sunday deadline in a bid to secure..
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK would "rather have a free trade deal" with the European Union but added that the government will not "sacrifice basic democratic principles". The President of..
Four Royal Navy patrol ships will be ready on Jan. 1 to help protect Britain's fishing waters in the event the Brexit transition period ends without a deal on future ties with the European Union, the..
The pound tumbled more than one percent against the dollar Monday, as Britain's Sun newspaper said Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to abandon post-Brexit...
LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the European Union on Wednesday (Dec 9) it must scrap demands which he says are unacceptable if...
Trade talks between Britain and EU continued into the night Saturday ahead of the latest make-or-break deadline, as the Royal Navy...