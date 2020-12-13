Florida's Keyontae Johnson remains in critical but stable condition
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson remained in "critical but stable condition" Sunday at a Tallahassee hospital, the school announced in a release.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Florida State of the United States of America
Florida, Miami (Fla.) take tumbles, while Alabama keeps No. 1 spot in Amway Coaches PollThe top five of the Amway Coaches Poll stayed the same, but the bottom half of the top 10 was shaken up after upsets in college football's Week 15.
USATODAY.com
Marco Wilson's penalty for throwing opponent's shoe costs No. 6 Florida in upset loss to LSUFlorida defensive back Marco Wilson's unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for throwing an LSU player's shoe kept the Tigers' game-winning drive alive.
USATODAY.com
Case Gets Worse Against Netflix Star
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31Published
Florida Newspaper Apologizes For Endorsing GOP Candidate 'Not Committed To Democracy'
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42Published
Tallahassee, Florida Capital of Florida
What Florida has learned since 2000 race debacle
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 03:37Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources