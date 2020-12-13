Florida's Keyontae Johnson remains in critical but stable condition

Case Gets Worse Against Netflix Star



The case against Cheer star Jerry Harris just got a lot worse. Newser reports that new seven-count indictment accuses Harris, 21, of incidents involving four underage youths. The indictment includes one in which he allegedly went from Texas to Florida in 2019 with the goal of having sex with a 15-year-old. NBC News notes that he was hit with four counts of using, persuading, inducing, and enticing a minor for sex. In September, the Netflix he was charged with producing child pornography.

