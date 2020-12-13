Poland: Protesters march to PiS leader's home after abortion ruling
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Polish protesters marched under the slogan ''we are going for freedom,'' accusing the ruling PiS party of authoritarianism. It was the latest in a string of protests since a top court tightened abortion laws.
