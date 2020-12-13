Global  
 

Nigeria school attack: Gunmen who seized children in Katsina 'surrounded'

BBC News Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Gunmen raided an all-boys boarding school on Friday, abducting an unknown number of children.
Nigerian military battles armed kidnappers [Video]

Nigerian military battles armed kidnappers

Nigeria's president says the military have located and exchanged fire with gunmen who kidnapped potentially hundreds of students from a school in the country's north-west. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published
Hundreds of pupils feared abducted after attack on Nigeria school [Video]

Hundreds of pupils feared abducted after attack on Nigeria school

A parent and school employee say about half of the school’s 800 students are missing after raid in northwestern Katsina.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:49Published

Hundreds of students missing after attack on Nigerian school

 Hundreds of students are feared missing after armed men attacked a boarding school in Nigeria, The Guardian reports.Residents of north-western Katsina state..
New Zealand Herald

Nigeria school attack: Hundreds missing after gunmen attack building in Katsina

 Gunmen on motorbikes raid a boarding school, home to some 800 boys, in north-western Katsina state.
BBC News

BBC News

Hundreds of Students Feared Missing After Attack at Nigeria School

 Hundreds of Nigerian students are feared missing after gunmen raided a secondary school in the northern state of Katsina. The military later exchanged fire with...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •New Zealand Herald