Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn fired after eight seasons

USATODAY.com Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
After 8 seasons, two SEC West crowns, a conference title and a trip to the BCS National Championship game, Auburn fired football coach Gus Malzahn.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gus Malzahn Gus Malzahn American football coach


Auburn Tigers football Auburn Tigers football


Related videos from verified sources

Brevard resigns as North Side football head coach [Video]

Brevard resigns as North Side football head coach

Mike Brevard stepped down after four seasons as head coach of the North Side football team on Wednesday.

Credit: WFFTPublished
Tuberville Handily Beats Jones In Alabama Senate Race [Video]

Tuberville Handily Beats Jones In Alabama Senate Race

Tommy Tuberville easily defeated Doug Jones in the hotly contested Alabama senate race. Business Insider has declared Tuberville the winner, two hours after the polls closed. Tuberville won 638,695..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:28Published
Ex-Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville projected to beat Democrat Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama race [Video]

Ex-Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville projected to beat Democrat Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama race

Former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville has claimed his spot in the U.S. Senate after defeating incumbent Senator Doug Jones.

Credit: WHNT     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Auburn fires coach Malzahn after eight seasons

 Auburn has fired Gus Malzahn after eight seasons, moving on from the coach following a 6-4 record in 2020.
ESPN

Auburn fires coach Gus Malzahn after 68-35 record in eight seasons leading Tigers

 Malzahn signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with Auburn just two seasons ago
CBS Sports